Patriots Point celebrating 75th anniversary of USS Laffey’s commissioning Friday

The Laffey is the last remaining Sumner-class destroyer and is known for its role in the Battle of Okinawa during WWII. During the battle, the ship was hit by six kamikazes and three bombs with 32 men killed in a 90-minute span. The ship also served in the Korean and Cold Wars before it was decommissioned on March 9, 1975 and opened at Patriots Point in 1981. It was declared a national historic landmark in 1986.