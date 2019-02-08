Proposed pedestrian bridge would connect Riverfront Park to former Naval base area

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - North Charleston city leaders think a proposed pedestrian bridge would allow big festivals to move to the north side of Noisette Creek.
The bridge, with an estimated cost of $4-6 million, would connect Riverfront Park to the north end where the naval base once operated, according to city spokesman Ryan Johnson.
North Charleston acquired most of the property on the north end of the old Naval base from Palmetto Railways, Johnson said. The city is currently developing a master plan for the area.
With the bridge in place, big events like April’s High Water Festival could move to the north end, which would allow Riverfront Park to remain open as well.
The bridge would be financed using tax increment financing.
