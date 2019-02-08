Record highs today, big cool down this weekend!

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Record heat will continue for one more day before big changes arrive for the weekend. Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees, possibly breaking the record for the date of 79 dating back to 1965. A cold front will move through this afternoon bringing an end to the unseasonably warm weather. We’ll wake up to temperatures about 20 degrees cooler tomorrow morning in the low to mid 40s. Highs will struggle to reach the upper 50s on Saturday and Sunday. We should see sunshine on Saturday but clouds will increase on Sunday and we may even see one or two showers. Temperatures will moderate early next week as we see the chance of showers continuing into Monday and Tuesday.