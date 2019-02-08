Record highs today, big cool down this weekend!

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Record heat will continue for one more day before big changes arrive for the weekend. Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees, possibly breaking the record for the date of 79 dating back to 1965. A cold front will move through this afternoon bringing an end to the unseasonably warm weather. We’ll wake up to temperatures about 20 degrees cooler tomorrow morning in the low to mid 40s. Highs will struggle to reach the upper 50s on Saturday and Sunday. We should see sunshine on Saturday but clouds will increase on Sunday and we may even see one or two showers. Temperatures will moderate early next week as we see the chance of showers continuing into Monday and Tuesday.
TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Very Warm. High 80.
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Much Cooler. High 58.
SUNDAY: Turning Cloudy. Slight Chance of Rain. High 60.
MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers. High 67.
TUESDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain. High 75.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.