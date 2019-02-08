Report: Charleston County had the highest number of murders in the state in 2017

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Charleston County had the highest number of murders in South Carolina in 2017, according to a newly released report.
Officials with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division released the department’s Violent and Property Crime Rates Report for 2017 which found Charleston County had 46 murders.
However, the county’s crime rate is 1.1%.
SLED Chief Mark Keel said the crime rates are based on crimes per 10,000 residents. Charleston County has one of the largest populations of the state.
According to SLED, rates for overall violent crimes in the state dropped slightly in 2017 while property crimes also dropped when compared to 2016.
Other findings include the rate of violent crimes decreased 0.8 percent in 2017 compared to 2016. Murders in 2017 increased 1.7 percent while robberies dropped 5.9 percent, and the rate of domestic violence assaults dropped three percent.
In addition, the rate of property crimes dropped 2.6 percent in 2017 compared to the previous year.
“While the overall rates for both violent and property crimes decreased, what is troubling are increases in the number of murders, sexual battery, aggravated assaults and law enforcement officers assaulted in the state during 2017," Keel said.
