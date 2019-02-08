School lunch debt increases by thousands in growing Berkeley County School District

“Berkeley County is so family oriented. We never turn away a child. It doesn’t matter if that baby is four years old or 18 years old, we’re not going to turn away a child that’s hungry,” Fairchild said. “If parents are having a hard time paying for meals, but they don’t feel like they qualify for anything, if they’ll just be in communication with us, we can work out a payment system or anything for them to help them over any kind of issues they are having. Our job is feeding kids, and we’re going to do that 110 percent every day.”