U.S. Supreme Court blocks La. law requiring abortion doctors to have admitting privileges

“While we are disappointed the Unsafe Abortion Protection Act will not go into law immediately, we do look forward to the potential of the law going into effect later this year after the court either denies the petition for certiorari, or upon a ruling in Louisiana’s favor after full briefing on the merits. The abortion industry, over the past four decades, has fought against every common sense health standard. This is just another example of the extreme lengths the abortion industry pursues to protect abortion-on-demand,” said Benjamin Clapper, executive director of Louisiana Right to Life.