Winthrop holds off late Charleston Southern comeback

"Winthrop is a good team and played very hard. Congratulations to them. They really stretch you defensively and they shoot the ball well. I thought the last three or four minutes, we showed a tremendous amount of courage and effort to never quit. I thought we gave ourselves a chance to win it late. We have seven more games and still a chance to have a great year We will see what happens. I am excited about this group and how hard we fought to try to win this game." – Head Coach Barclay Radebaugh.