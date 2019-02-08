WPD: Woman accused of running over foot of father of her child because she ‘thought he was cheating on her’

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A woman is accused of using her car to ram into the vehicle containing the father of her child and also running over his foot Thursday because “she thought he was cheating on him.”
According to Jennifer Dandron with the Wilmington Police Department, officers responded to the corner of 12th and Carnation in response to a domestic dispute.
Dandon said that Takera Mitchell, 21, was driving her car with a 1-year-old in the back seat when she attempted to hit a car in which the father of the child was riding in.
Mitchell is accusing of ramming the vehicle containing the father and the alleged mistress twice. When the man excited the vehicle to talk to Mitchell, she allegedly ran over his foot,
Mitchell has been charged with child abuse, injury to personal property and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon.
She is being held in the New Hanover County Detention Center under no bond.
