Big Cool Down; Gusty Winds

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Unseasonably warm temperatures are moving out and the cold air is moving in! Windy conditions paired with cooler temps will make for a chilly afternoon and evening! Wind gusts could get to the mid 15 - mid 20 mph range. The waters will be choppy so it’s not a good day to take the boat out. High pressure should prevail through the weekend and keep things dry, but a few coastal showers are possible tomorrow.