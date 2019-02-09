Big Cool Down; Gusty Winds

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Unseasonably warm temperatures are moving out and the cold air is moving in! Windy conditions paired with cooler temps will make for a chilly afternoon and evening! Wind gusts could get to the mid 15 - mid 20 mph range. The waters will be choppy so it’s not a good day to take the boat out. High pressure should prevail through the weekend and keep things dry, but a few coastal showers are possible tomorrow.
A more active pattern arrives Monday and Tuesday as a we track the next storm system. At this time rain chances will rise along with temperatures! This weekend cool down is very brief.
TODAY: Mostly sunny and chilly; HIGH: 57.
TOMORROW: Feeling cool; LOW: 39, HIGH: 59.
MONDAY: Sct’d rain, cloudy; LOW:51, HIGH: 69.
TUESDAY: Wet at times; ;PW: 50, HIGH: 75.
WEDNESDAY: Drier and comfortable; LOW: 55, HIGH: 68.
VALENTINE’S DAY: More clouds, staying comfortable; LOW: 40, HIGH: 68.
FRIDAY: Sct’d rain; LOW: 52, HIGH: 70.
Forecaster Danielle Prinz
