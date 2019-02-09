Body found in wooded area near Savannah Hwy Friday evening

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Charleston Police responded to reports of a dead body in an area on Savannah Highway Friday evening.
The incident happened in the 2700 block of Savannah Highway near the US Vegetable Laboratory, according to Charleston Police spokesperson Charles Francis.
The body was found by a pedestrian around 5:00 p.m.
Foul play is not suspected at this time, Francis said.
The Charleston County Coroner has not released the name of the deceased.
