Charleston Police search for man wanted for assault

Charleston Police search for man wanted for assault
Eric Lajuan Tillman, 29, is wanted for 2nd-degree assault and battery for an incident that occurred on February 8, according to CPD spokesperson Charles Francis. (Source: CPD)
By Live 5 Web Staff | February 9, 2019 at 4:46 PM EST - Updated February 9 at 4:46 PM

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Charleston Police Department officers are searching for a man who they say was involved in an assault incident.

Eric Lajuan Tillman, 29, is wanted for 2nd-degree assault and battery for an incident that occurred on February 8, according to CPD spokesperson Charles Francis.

The incident happened at approximately 7:00 a.m. in the area of St. Philip Street, Francis said.

Tillman is described as a black male weighing 155 pounds. He is 5 feet 7 inches tall.

Anyone with information of his whereabouts is asked to call 843-743-7200.

Eric Lajuan Tillman, 29, is wanted for 2nd-degree assault and battery for an incident that occurred on February 8, according to CPD spokesperson Charles Francis. (Source: CPD)
Eric Lajuan Tillman, 29, is wanted for 2nd-degree assault and battery for an incident that occurred on February 8, according to CPD spokesperson Charles Francis. (Source: CPD) ((Source: CPD))

Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.