Charleston Police search for man wanted for assault

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Charleston Police Department officers are searching for a man who they say was involved in an assault incident.
Eric Lajuan Tillman, 29, is wanted for 2nd-degree assault and battery for an incident that occurred on February 8, according to CPD spokesperson Charles Francis.
The incident happened at approximately 7:00 a.m. in the area of St. Philip Street, Francis said.
Tillman is described as a black male weighing 155 pounds. He is 5 feet 7 inches tall.
Anyone with information of his whereabouts is asked to call 843-743-7200.
