Coroner identifies victim of fatal Hwy 61 head-on collision

DORCHESTER CO., SC (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner's Office has identified the Walterboro man who was killed in a head-on collision Saturday.
Willie Louis Brown, Jr. 53, was killed instantly when his SUV was struck on SC Primary 61, 11 miles west of Summerville, according to Coroner Paul Brouthers.
The incident occurred at approximately 4:17 a.m., according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Cpl. Judd Jones.
Jones says Brown was traveling South on SC-61 when the driver of a 2007 GMC pickup truck struck him head on causing both cars to go off the road.
The driver of the GMC was transported to Trident hospital with injuries. Both drivers were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the accident.
An autopsy has been scheduled for Sunday.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office are investigating the incident.
