Crews investigate fire at Madra Rua Irish Pub in Park Circle

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - North Charleston Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of an early-morning fire at a popular Irish Pub.
Charleston County dispatchers received a call at 3:54 a.m. reporting a fire at Madra Rua Irish Pub in the 1100 block of East Montague Avenue, according to North Charleston Fire Deputy Chief Stephanie Julazadeh.
First-arriving firefighters reported a structure fire with heavy smoke and flames visible, she said.
Firefighters worked to gain control of the fire in Madra Rua Irish Pub and an adjacent vacant commercial building with a residence on the second floor. They were able to rescue the occupant of a second-floor home in the vacant commercial building next door, she said.
Two neighboring businesses, PAS Bookkeeping and Tax Prep were significantly damaged in the fire, Julazadeh said.
Red Cross is assisting the resident who was displaced because of the fire.
Two people on the scene said they were dropping off a friend nearby and saw the flames.
The investigation is ongoing.