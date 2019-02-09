Crews respond to fire at Madra Rua Irish Pub in Park Circle

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - North Charleston Fire Department is responding to a fire at Madra Rua Irish Pub in North Charleston.
It’s located on E. Montague Avenue in Park Circle.
Charleston County dispatch says the call for the fire came in just before 4 a.m.
Shortly after, fire crews called for assisting agencies to help put the fire out.
As of 5 a.m. there was still heavy smoke.
Two people on the scene say they were dropping off a friend nearby and saw the flames.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.