Deputies arrest man after dog found with serious injuries requiring several surgeries

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Deputies have arrested a Lowcountry man after a dog was found with injuries requiring several surgeries.
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office charged Chad Brinson of Cross with ill treatment to animals as a felony.
The dog, named Gabe, was eventually transported to a New York rescue center to continue treatment.
Rescue officials say Gabe was in good spirits following a number of surgeries, but because how seriously he is hurt, he can’t stand or walk.
The sheriff’s office said Brinson’s arrest stems from an investigation to a potential animal cruelty case.
“The incident allegedly occurred to a dog on Friday, February 1 in the Cross area of Berkeley County,” BCSO officials said."The dog is a 14-month-old Pit Bull."
On Feb. 1, Berkeley County Animal Center received information about a dog that was possibly injured, and the owner failed to provide veterinary care.
“At that time, Berkeley County Animal Control and the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office started an investigation into the claims,” the sheriff’s office said.
After speaking to Brinson and seeing the dog in question, Berkeley County Animal Control took possession of the dog on Feb. 2.
At that time, Brinson was cited for failure to provide veterinary care to an animal.
BCSO officials said the dog was immediately taken to an emergency room Veterinary for treatment.
“A rescue group in New York, Rescue Dogs Rock NYC, has been so gracious to assist the Berkeley Animal Center with further treatment of the dog,” BCSO officials said."The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office will continue to work alongside the Berkeley Animal Center in investigating this case."
Brinson was locked up at the Hill-Finklea Detention Center.
