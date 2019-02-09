Lowcountry High School Basketball Playoff Brackets

Lowcountry High School Basketball Playoff Brackets
By Kevin Bilodeau | February 9, 2019 at 1:46 PM EST - Updated February 9 at 1:46 PM

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The brackets for the South Carolina High School League playoffs were released on Saturday and more than three dozen teams from the Lowcountry will be competing for a state championship. The playoffs will begin on Monday night.

Boys Basketball

5-A (1st round to be played on 2/13)

Fort Dorchester at Goose Creek

Stall at Conway

James Island at Ashley Ridge

Blythewood at Berkeley

Wando at West Ashley

Full Bracket: http://schsl.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/bbt5-18-19.pdf

4-A (1st round to be played on 2/13)

North Myrtle Beach at Colleton County

Full Bracket: http://schsl.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/bbt4-18-19.pdf

3-A (1st round to be played on 2/12)

Bishop England at Edisto

Hanahan at Strom Thurmond

Full Bracket: http://schsl.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/bbt3-18-19.pdf

2-A (1st round to be played on 2/13)

Latta at Oceanside

Hannah Pamplico at Woodland

Calhoun County at Burke

Timberland at Mullins

Bamberg Ehrhardt at North Charleston

Full Bracket: http://schsl.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/bbt2-18-19.pdf

1-A (1st round to be played on 2/12)

St. John’s at Creed Bridge

Baptist Hill at Lake View

Military Magnet at CE Murray

Palmetto Scholars at Scott’s Branch

Charleston Math & Science - Bye

Full Bracket: http://schsl.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/bbt1-18-19.pdf

Girls Basketball

5-A (1st round to be played on 2/12)

Summerville at Wando

James Island at West Ashley

Berkeley at Fort Dorchester

Irmo at Goose Creek

Full Bracket: http://schsl.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/gbt5-18-19.pdf

4-A (1st round to be played on 2/12)

Colleton County at Orangeburg Wilkinson

Full Bracket: http://schsl.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/gbt4-18-19.pdf

3-A (1st round to be played on 2/11)

Edisto at Bishop England

Academic Magnet at Swansea

Full Bracket: http://schsl.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/gbt3-18-19.pdf

2-A (1st round to be played on 2/12)

Johnsonville at Burke

Latta at Woodland

Calhoun County at Philip Simmons

Timberland at East Clarendon

Allendale-Fairfax at North Charleston

Full Bracket: http://schsl.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/gbt2-18-19.pdf

1-A (1st round to be played on 2/11)

Charleston Math & Science at Hemingway

Green Sea Floyds at Cross

Baptist Hill: Bye

Military Magnet: Bye

Full Bracket: http://schsl.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/gbt1-18-19.pdf

Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.