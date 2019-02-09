Lowcountry High School Basketball Playoff Brackets

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The brackets for the South Carolina High School League playoffs were released on Saturday and more than three dozen teams from the Lowcountry will be competing for a state championship. The playoffs will begin on Monday night.
Boys Basketball
5-A (1st round to be played on 2/13)
Fort Dorchester at Goose Creek
Stall at Conway
James Island at Ashley Ridge
Blythewood at Berkeley
Wando at West Ashley
4-A (1st round to be played on 2/13)
North Myrtle Beach at Colleton County
3-A (1st round to be played on 2/12)
Bishop England at Edisto
Hanahan at Strom Thurmond
2-A (1st round to be played on 2/13)
Latta at Oceanside
Hannah Pamplico at Woodland
Calhoun County at Burke
Timberland at Mullins
Bamberg Ehrhardt at North Charleston
1-A (1st round to be played on 2/12)
St. John’s at Creed Bridge
Baptist Hill at Lake View
Military Magnet at CE Murray
Palmetto Scholars at Scott’s Branch
Charleston Math & Science - Bye
Girls Basketball
5-A (1st round to be played on 2/12)
Summerville at Wando
James Island at West Ashley
Berkeley at Fort Dorchester
Irmo at Goose Creek
4-A (1st round to be played on 2/12)
Colleton County at Orangeburg Wilkinson
3-A (1st round to be played on 2/11)
Edisto at Bishop England
Academic Magnet at Swansea
2-A (1st round to be played on 2/12)
Johnsonville at Burke
Latta at Woodland
Calhoun County at Philip Simmons
Timberland at East Clarendon
Allendale-Fairfax at North Charleston
1-A (1st round to be played on 2/11)
Charleston Math & Science at Hemingway
Green Sea Floyds at Cross
Baptist Hill: Bye
Military Magnet: Bye
