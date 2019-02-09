Lowcountry High School Basketball scores (2/8)

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Berkeley 90, Cane Bay 51
Bishop England 70, Hanahan 43
Cathedral Academy 78, Charleston Charter 50
Fort Dorchester 65, Summerville 58
Goose Creek 57, Stratford 50
James Island 44, Wando 34
Lowcountry Leadership 72, Charleston Charter 62
R.B. Stall 65, Ashley Ridge 58
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Cane Bay 43, Berkeley 39
Cathedral Academy 36, Hilton Head Prep 16
Goose Creek 87, Stratford 14
Fort Dorchester 49, Summerville 46
Palmetto Christian Academy 60, Carolina Academy 36
Wando 42, James Island 39
Woodland 59, Allendale-Fairfax 17
