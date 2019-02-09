Lowcountry High School Basketball scores (2/8)

February 9, 2019 at 1:01 AM EST - Updated February 9 at 1:01 AM

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Berkeley 90, Cane Bay 51

Bishop England 70, Hanahan 43

Cathedral Academy 78, Charleston Charter 50

Fort Dorchester 65, Summerville 58

Goose Creek 57, Stratford 50

James Island 44, Wando 34

Lowcountry Leadership 72, Charleston Charter 62

R.B. Stall 65, Ashley Ridge 58

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Cane Bay 43, Berkeley 39

Cathedral Academy 36, Hilton Head Prep 16

Goose Creek 87, Stratford 14

Fort Dorchester 49, Summerville 46

Palmetto Christian Academy 60, Carolina Academy 36

Wando 42, James Island 39

Woodland 59, Allendale-Fairfax 17

