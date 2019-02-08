SC bill would allow creation sciences to be taught in public schools

“I believe and many of us believe that parents are the ultimate source of what happens in their children’s education,” said Rep. Mike Burns, R- Greenville, one of the co-sponsors of the legislation. “We just simply want to leave that out now. It’s like don’t go there, we don’t want to go there. This separation business is nowhere in the constitution and everyone wants to jump on that bandwagon like it is but it isn’t,” Burns said.