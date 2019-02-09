Summerville man accused of distributing multiple files of child pornography

DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Authorities have arrested a 23-year-old man accused of distributing child pornography.
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of Lucas Gardner Owens of Summerville.
He was arrested on Feb. 6 and charged with 20 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
A report states Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest.
“Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) which led them to Owens,” the Attorney General’s office said."Investigators state Owens distributed multiple files of child pornography. "
The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.
Investigators with the Attorney General’s Office and Summerville Police Department, both also members of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with the investigation.
Attorney General Wilson stressed all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.
