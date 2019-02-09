Tigers Take Down No. 11 Virginia Tech, 59-51

Notes: Clemson won its fourth league game in a row … with the win the Tigers improved to 26-3 (.897) at Littlejohn in its last 29 games … also with the win head coach Brad Brownell won his 164th game at Clemson – leaving him 13 shy of tying Cliff Ellis for the most in school history … the win snapped a four-game losing streak to Virginia Tech and earned the program’s 16th victory all-time against the Hokies … with four steals in the contest, Marcquise Reed improved from 15th to 13th on the all-time list at Clemson … Reed now has 145 steals as a Tiger … he stands alone in fifth all-time with 1.65 steals per contest … with 15 points it marked Reed’s 60th double-digit scoring game of his career – just 10 shy of tying Butch Zatezalo (1967-70) and Larry Nance (1977-81) for 16th all-time at Clemson … Elijah Thomas tied his career-high of seven blocked shots today … he has blocked 19 shots over just the last three contests … Thomas now has 158 blocks in his Clemson career – 19 shy of tying Sharrod Ford (2001-05) for ninth on the all-time list … Thomas also jumped to fourth all-time in Clemson history with 1.93 blocks per game in his career … Thomas led the Tigers with nine rebounds and now has 563 in his Clemson career … Thomas is 41 rebounds shy of tying Horace Wyatt (1978-82) for 25th on the all-time list … Hunter Tyson tied his career-high with two made field goals … Shelton Mitchell notched a new career-high with five made 3-pointers … Mitchell posted his eighth 20-point game of his career … Mitchell’s 22 points ties a season high … the Hokies 28.3 percent shooting from the field was their lowest of the season.