Chanticleers fall at Texas State

SAN MARCOS, Texas – Zac Cuthbertson had 15 points and seven rebounds, but Coastal Carolina fell to the Sun Belt leading Bobcats of Texas State 65-57.
The Chanticleers trailed by as many as 17 points, but made a strong push in the second half and cut the lead to three on two occasions, the final time at 59-56. The Chants had two chances to tie the game but Tyrell Gumbs-Frater’s three from the top of the key rimmed out and Cuthbertson’s attempt after a turnover came up short.
Texas State hit their final four free throws to put the game away in the last 30 seconds.
Devante Jones scored 10 points and Tommy Burton came off the bench to score 10 points as CCU’s bench outscored the Bobcats bench 19-9.
CCU’s had a second bad shooting game with the Chants finishing the game shooting 35 percent from the floor. The Chants also struggled on it three-point field goals hitting three of its 20 for 15 percent.
CCU did not struggle at the free throw line, turning in their best outing of the season. They shot 22 charity tosses and hit 20 of them for 91 percent.
The Chants defense forced 19 turnovers and scored 21 points off those turnovers. CCU came up with a season-high 13 steals with Devante Jones tied for game-high honors with four steals. Cutbertson and Ebrima Dibba finished with three steals each.
Texas State also had three players reach double figures led by Nijal Pearson’s game-high 17. Teammates Alex Peacock and Tre Nottingham both scored 14 points as Texas State finished the game shooting 46 percent from the field. They also hit nine threes hitting 37 percent of those.
Texas State shot 46 percent in the opening half and held CCU to 32 percent in building a 38-23 lead.
Peacock and Nottingham had nine and Pearson had seven to lead the way. Peacock also had five rebounds as the Bobcats had 23 rebounds compared to 11 for CCU.
Cuthbertson had eight to lead the Chants and three players had three points each.
The Chants will take a week off before traveling to Boone, N.C. to face Appalachian State in the final game of the present three-game road trip. The game is set for Saturday Feb. 16 at 2 p.m.