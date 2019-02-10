Charleston Fire investigate early morning fire, request public’s help

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The Charleston Fire department is investigating a reported fire in Downtown Charleston early Sunday morning.
At approximately 2:30 a.m., fire crews were called to 92 Nassau Street for a reported debris fire, according to a statement by CFD.
Firefighters arrived to find a large trash can on fire, the statement said.
At approximately 4:20 a.m., crews responded to another reported structure fire near 82 Nassau Street. C
Crews arrived to find a debris pile on fire behind a construction site. Firefighters put out the fire before the building was affected.
Additional fire damage was found at the front of the construction site.
Fire Marshals are looking for any information, photos, or videos from witnesses in the area.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fire Marshal Division at 843-973-7228 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.