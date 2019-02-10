Cougars Survive Drexel Comeback In Road Win

“It was a very physical game. The road is tough and I’m glad we were able to get two this week (at Delaware and Drexel). This team has improved a lot. We have been guarding better and taking care of the ball well. A lot of their points came in the last five minutes. It was bizarre. We were guarding them well and we made big free throws at the end. We controlled the game for 35 minutes, but didn’t finish it off the way we would have liked to (defensively).”