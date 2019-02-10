Crews respond to fire at future site of new James Island Fire Department

JAMES ISLAND, SC (WCSC) - The Charleston and James Island Fire Departments responded to a fire on Sunday at 6:30 a.m.
It happened at a vacant building on Prescott Street off Folly Road.
No one was hurt.
Crews say they when arrived the fire was fully involved.
Battalion Chief Brad Smiley says they are demolishing parts of the building so they can continue to put out the fire.
As of 11 a.m. smoke was still coming from the building. It wasn’t safe enough for firefighters to enter.
The site of the fire is where the new James Island Fire Department will be constructed.
Demolition of the two structures on the property were set to take places in a few weeks.
The cause of the fire is not known.
