Rain & Warmer Temperatures Expected to Return

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Most areas should stay dry to end the weekend, but a few coastal showers are possible later this afternoon. As a warm front lifts north through the Lowcountry tomorrow, scattered rain is possible with the likelihood for much warmer temperatures. After seasonable temperatures Sunday, Monday’s high are expected to top out in the upper 60s/ near 70 degrees.
A cold front Tuesday could bring late day rain before more sunshine returns Wednesday. Highs Tuesday should be warmer- in the mid 70s. Cooler air moves in midweek with highs in the mid 60s Wednesday. Look for a dry and cool evening this Valentine’s Day!
TODAY: Mostly cloudy; HIGH: 62.
TOMORROW: Sct’d rain possible; LOW: 51, HIGH: 70.
TUESDAY: Late day rain, warmer; LOW: 57, HIGH: 76.
WEDNESDAY: Cooler and sunny; LOW: 48, HIGH: 65.
VALENTINE’S DAY: Above normal temps; LOW: 41, HIGH: 68.
FRIDAY: Warm, wet at times; LOW: 54, HIGH: 70.
SATURDAY: Sun & clouds; LOW: 50, HIGH: 64.
Forecaster Danielle Prinz
