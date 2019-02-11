Minnesota man calls 911 to report killing wife, police say

BLAINE, MN (WCCO/CNN) - A husband in Minnesota has been arrested after police say he admitted to killing his wife of 23 years in a call to 911.
Matthew Jansen, 46, is being held in jail on second-degree murder charges, but he has not been formally charged in the death of his 46-year-old wife Mary Jansen.
Police say just before 10 p.m. Friday, Matthew Jansen called 911 and told authorities he killed the woman he had been married to for 23 years and with whom he has two children.
Upon responding to the scene, officers found Mary Jansen dead inside the family home. Authorities took Matthew Jansen into custody without incident.
Tim Magnuson, who lived next door to the family for nearly 10 years, says this is a senseless tragedy.
"It’s hard to process that depth of grief and the tragedy,” Magnuson said. “It seems senseless and tragic on a lot of levels.”
Magnuson says he will remember Mary Jansen as a devoted mother. He is praying for her two children.
"She was just a great mom, had a special friendship with her daughter especially and loved her kids,” he said.
Mary Jansen’s cause of death has not been determined. The medical examiner is due to conduct an autopsy.
The case remains under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WCCO, Jansen Family, Anoka County Jail via CNN. All rights reserved.