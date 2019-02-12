Authorities arrest most wanted felon after tip from Live 5 viewer

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - State probation and parole agents credit a tip from a Live 5 News viewer Tuesday morning for helping them capture a man who had been named as a most wanted felon.
Devon Seabrook was arrested on Wadmalaw Island after a brief foot pursuit, according to Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services Agent Christian Aulbach.
In November, Seabrook was one of eight felons named among the state’s most wanted by the agency. At the time, agents said Seabrook was on probation for a second-degree violent burglary and faced 15 years in the Department of Corrections for this violation.
Seabrook was said to have ties to the West Ashley and Wadmalaw Island areas of Charleston County.
