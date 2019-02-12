Charleston City Council to discuss new guidelines for developers to help prevent future flooding

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Charleston City Council is meeting on Tuesday to discuss several topics including stricter guidelines for developers to help prevent flooding.
This comes after council member Carol Jackson’s proposal to temporarily ban development on parts of James and Johns islands was deferred.
For many people in the Charleston area, flooding is expected when it rains.
City leaders want to make sure future development doesn’t add to the the flooding problems.
Jackson has proposed a different ordinance for Tuesday that would create interim storm water standards for developers to follow until the Stormwater Design Standards manual is updated.
These interim standards are designed to prevent future flooding problems as new construction takes place in the Charleston area.
The new standards are expected to reduce runoff volume and encourage and require innovative storm water management ideas.
The final draft of the Stormwater Design Standards Manual is expected to be completed by summer of 2019.
