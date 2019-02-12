Cold Front Moving Through; Feeling Cooler Midweek

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A cold front is moving east tonight and will increase the chance for scattered rain this evening. Rain chances should drop off after midnight leaving behind some clouds and cooler temperatures. This cooler air should kick in by tomorrow afternoon. Overnight lows are expected to cool into the upper 40s/near 50 degrees. Highs Wednesday should climb into the mid 60s under plenty of sunshine.
High pressure will keep the weather pattern quiet with plenty of sunshine through Valentine’s Day! The next system will move through this weekend and will increase the rain chances. Right now neither Saturday nor Sunday look to be a washout, but have the umbrellas on hand!
WEDNESDAY: Sunny & cooler; LOW: 50, HIGH: 66.
VALENTINE’S DAY: Not as cool with sunshine; LOW: 40, HIGH: 68.
FRIDAY: More clouds and feeling warmer, light showers possible; LOW: 38, HIGH: 71.
SATURDAY: Cloudy with the slight chance for scattered rain; LOW: 47, HIGH: 70.
SUNDAY: Cooling down, chance for rain; LOW: 52, HIGH: 65.
MONDAY: Slight chance for showers; LOW: 56, HIGH: 66.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy & cooler, slight shower chance; LOW: 57, HIGH: 60.
FORECASTER DANIELLE PRINZ
