Deputies arrest 44 in 2-day crime sweep

MONCKS CORNER, SC (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrested 44 people in a crime-sweep operation in Moncks Corner and Goose Creek.
The two-day crime sweep occurred over Thursday and Friday, according to Berkeley County Sheriff’s spokesperson Carli Drayton. The charges range from driving under suspension to trafficking meth.
Deputies provided a partial list of what they labeled as the most serious arrests made:
- Henry Phillip Owens – Possession of Meth and Unlawful Carrying of a Handgun
- Dorian Lorenzo Granger – Possession with the Intent to Distribute Cocaine and Driving Under Suspension
- Jomary Tarai Beauford – Driving Under Suspension 4th, Simple Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Ecstasy
- Kayla Lynn Owens – Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession with Intent to Distribute Ecstasy and Unlawful Conduct Towards a Minor
- John Frank Smith, Jr. – Failure to Stop for Blue Lights and Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana
- Ashley Just – Driving Under Suspension, Trafficking Meth and Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle
- Brandon Lee Perritte - Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession with Intent to Distribute Ecstasy, Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance and Unlawful Conduct Towards a Minor
- Brandon Alston Greene - Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana
- Chance Chavonev Davis – Simple Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Schedule IV Controlled Substance
- Justin Stoney-Lee Sanders – Possession of Schedule IV Controlled Substance
- John Wayne Calcutt – Evading Arrest, Possession of Schedule IV Controlled Substance and Possession of Heroin
- Devonaire Tolbert – Failure to Stop for Blue Lights and Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana
- Vernon Tunner - Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana
- Daryl Edwin Staggers – Possession of Cocaine Base
- Earl Gardner Jr. - Possession with Intent to Distribute Crack
- Ruperto Cabbarroguis - Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana
- Terry Keith Claride – Possession of Cocaine and warrants for Charleston County
- Dayshaen Jquez Brown – Possession of Marijuana second offense
- Michael Edward Hendrick - Possession with Intent to Distribute Meth
- Shawd David Hersey - Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana
Citations handed out during the crime sweep included instances of speeding, open container, habitual offender, providing false information to police, minor in possession of alcohol, Drayton said. A total of 16 warnings were handed out.
Deputies credited police departments in Moncks Corner, Goose Creek, Hanahan, Bonneau, and St. Stephen; along with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources for their help during the operation.
