Deputies asking for the public’s help in locating stolen Jeep

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WCSC) - Georgetown deputies are seeking the public’s help in locating a Jeep that was stolen on Monday.
Deputies say two men stole a red 2008 Jeep Wrangler from a home on Parkside Drive, near the intersection of Petigru Drive and Martin Luther King Road in Pawleys Island.
The two suspects are described as black males between the ages of 16 and 25, deputies say. They added the two men are approximately 5 feet and 8 inches tall and six feet tall wearing sweatshirts with hoods and dark colored pants.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (843) 546-5102.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.