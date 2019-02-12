Man “Scream”-ing with delight after collecting lottery winnings

(Gray News) – It’s not an uncommon sight for people to scream when they win the lottery.
It is, however, unusual to see someone dressing up in an actual “Scream” mask when they claim their millions.
A winner in Jamaica didn’t want his identity revealed, and showed up to collect his check for 158 million Jamaican dollars (about $1.17 million U.S.) in a full “Scream” get-up, complete with mask and leather gloves.
The man was identified by the Jamaica Star newspaper only as A. Campbell. He bought his ticket at a grocery store in Kingston, the Jamaican capital.
He told the paper he got his numbers from a dream, which, it turns out, is a regular thing, and how he always picks his numbers.
“I don’t remember the dream from this set of numbers because I have so many of them,” he said.
Campbell won the lottery in November, but, as his “Scream” costume indicated, was wary of rushing into newfound wealth – and the public eye.
He said the experience was overwhelming.
“From the day I found out that I won I’ve been sick,” he said. “My head hurt me for three days because I was thinking so much, if what I’ve been longing for really come true. I had a belly ache for two weeks.”
“Sometimes I feel so much pain I forgot that I won,” he added.
He told The Star his first plan is to get a nice house.
