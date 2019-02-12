Man wanted for North Charleston murder captured in Seattle

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A man wanted for a North Charleston murder was captured by US Marshals in Seattle.
Officials with the North Charleston Police Department say agents arrested Da’Shawn Marquis Richards on Tuesday.
NCPD officials say investigators are working on the extradition process.
Richards was wanted in connection with a homicide on Jan. 13, 2019 on Califf Street that took the life of El’Tajaris Crew Jr.
Another man was also injured in the incident with a gunshot wound to the leg.
