New parking machines that accept credit cards will be coming to Folly Beach

FOLLY BEACH, SC (WCSC) - The City of Folly Beach will buy new parking machines that would allow beachgoers to use their credit or debit card.
Right now, machines for parking near the beach only accept cash or change. The change will replace many of those machines, but not all of them. The city’s first priority is replacing the cash boxes in the public lots and then replacing some of the machines along the water.
It will cost the city $100,000, and it will be paid for by excess parking revenue. That money would used to get the city 17 new machines.
The machines would be solar-powered and wouldn’t need to be near electricity like the currently-installed equipment which would allow them to be placed anywhere.
Mayor Tim Goodwin has been pushing for this change.
“It just makes it easier for the customers to be able to pay,” Goodwin said. “It’s all about customer service.”
This all comes as the city hires Lanier Parking to take over the enforcement and maintenance of the public lots. The company will get a percentage of whatever parking revenue is made. The city’s projected revenue is estimated to be between $300,000 and $600,000 for parking every year.
City council approved the move Monday night and the new machines will be seen in the next couple months. The mayor also added there will be no change in how much parking costs.
