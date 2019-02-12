Police: Man charged for violating ‘move over’ law in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A Hollywood man has been arrested and charged after police say he violated the “move over” law and was driving with a suspended license.
Kelly Roper, 28, has been charged with endangering emergency personnel and his third violation of driving with a suspended license, according to an incident report.
One officer was assisting another with a traffic stop at approximately 10:36 p.m. Monday night in the median facing east on Rivers Avenue approaching McMillan when Roper passed both officers in his silver Nissan in the lane closest to the stop without merging into an empty second lane, the report stated.
One officer pulled off the stop and then stopped Roper in the parking lot of a motel in the 2700 block of McMillan Avenue, according to the report. The officer asked Roper if he was aware of the “pull over/merge law” for emergency personnel safety. At first Roper said he was aware, and then said he wasn’t aware of the law, the report stated.
Roper said he didn’t have his license on him, but it came back suspended with four prior driving with a suspended license convictions, the report stated. The officer also found 5.72 grams of marijuana in the car, the report stated.
Roper received a bond of $3,162.
