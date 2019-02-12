Police: Men pointed gun at W. Ashley gas station clerk, robbed store

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Police responded to an armed robbery at a gas station in West Ashley early Tuesday morning.
It happened at the Circle K in the 2500 block of Ashley River Road.
The call came in at 4:13 a.m.
The gas station’s employee told police, while he was standing outside two men approached him and one of them pointed a gun at him.
Then two men walked the employee inside and made him open the register so they can take an undisclosed amount of money, the police report states.
