Second fugitive arrest credited to tip from Live 5 viewer

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Authorities say a registered sex offender on the run since 2011 was arrested in Charlotte after a concerned citizen recognized him from a Live 5 News story.
Terry Jonathan Smith, who was on probation for assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, was taken into custody Tuesday, SC Department of Probation and Parole Agent Christian D. Aulbach said. He faces up to 10 years in prison for this violation.
Live 5 News aired stories on Smith on April 4, 2012, and again on May 22, 2018, he said.
A concerned citizen found one of the news articles after recognizing Smith in Charlotte and contacted local authorities, Aulbach said.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police assisted in Smith’s arrest, Aulbach said.
Smith was being held awaiting extradition to South Carolina.
Smith’s arrest was the second arrest in the same day Aulbach credited to a tip from a Live 5 News viewer. Earlier on Tuesday, Aulbach said a man named among South Carolina’s “Most Wanted Felons” in November was captured on Wadmalaw Island after a tip from a Live 5 News viewer.
