Police: Driver backs into cop’s motorcycle then hides out in stranger’s bathroom

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Authorities have arrested a man accused of backing into a police officer’s motorcycle during a chase then hiding out in a stranger’s bathroom in North Charleston.
Investigators arrested Jonathan Colby Adkins and charged him with failure to stop for blue lights, assault with intent to kill, and second-degree burglary.
NCPD officials say the officer involved is okay.
Adkins’ arrest stems from an incident shortly before 11 a.m. when a motorcycle police officer was conducting traffic enforcement in the Deerpark community and attempted a traffic stop on the suspect’s car for speeding.
The driver failed to stop and a brief pursuit ensued.
A police report states that at one point the suspect turned onto Salamander Drive and came to an abrupt stop.
“According to the officer, the driver then placed the vehicle in reverse and struck the officer’s motor unit,” NCPD officials said.
According to investigators, the suspect fled the scene and while doing so lost control and crashed into a ditch. The suspect then fled on foot.
NCPD officials said K-9 units tracked the suspect to a home on the 2800 block of Otranto Road.
A resident at the home said an unknown man had just entered her house and was hiding in a rear bathroom.
“Once challenged, the suspect surrendered to K9 officers and was taken into custody without further incident,” police said.
Highway Patrol responded to the scene and is handling the crash, while the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is handling the incident itself, according to NCPD officials.
Jail records show Adkins has been behind bars at least nine times since April 2016 for traffic and other offenses.
