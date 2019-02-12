5th Grader pens new book “Love 7” to combat bullying and promote kindness in schools

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - One local fifth grader is on a mission to build positive character traits in kids and ways on how to fight bullying in schools.
Makayla Tyler, a fifth grade author tackled a variety of issues concerning bullying in schools and ways to build positive character traits in her book "Love 7.″
When she was 9 she created 7 characters with positive personality traits and named her book “Love 7”.
“Pixie is loyal and creative, DJG is fun to have around and funny and Love is athletic and there when everything gets tough," Tyler says.
Flowertown Elementary School Principal Teresa Kelly says Tyler’s ability to put her thoughts into a book at a young age is special.
“For her to put it into words and into pictures is what we want every child to do is absolutely amazing,” Kelly says.
The 5th grade author created the book to encourage children to not bully others.
“There was a lot of bullying and people saying negative things to people and I wanted to do a book about not doing that.. and not bullying and being nicer to people,” Tyler says.
Makayla’s fourth grade teacher Emily Blanchard says she’s always been creative.
“She has always been innovative and creative. Anytime she finished her work she was always doodling on her paper,” Blanchard says.
Those doodles and Makayla’s creativity caught the attention of her grandmother.
“When she showed me her drawings I was like wow and thought what kind of platform should I use. I said you know what Makayla we need to do a book and she said like a real book and I said like a real book,” grandmother, Cheryl Greer, says.
Eight months later Makayla’s book was a reality and was published by a division of Readers Digest.
“The response has been amazing because of the content talking about social issues, bullying, compassion, disrespect, respect, respecting teachers and authority so the response has been very very good,” Greer says.
“To see her have this inspiration it’s like a diagram of her and I feel like because she is showing everyone to be like her” Blanchard says.
And that message is also universal.
“I value that is very honest and will also help adults if they read it because even though we are grown we might not sometimes act like it,” Makayla’s 4th grade teacher Kristen Roumillat says.
The school and her peers are so excited about the book that the media center has bought 25 copies and many students even lined up during Makayla’s first book signing.
"I was in shock of her and what an amazing for 10-year-old to do but I was not surprised because she’s a great kid, Makayla’s 2nd grade teacher, Courtney Bruffey, says.
Tyler and her book “Love 7” will be recognize at a Dorchester School District Two school board meeting in March.
“They are always like I can’t believe we are in class with an author our friend is author and I’m like I know isn’t this unbelievable,” Roumillat says.
Tyler will also have a book signing at Barnes and Noble in March and will take part in the Dream Girls Conference Saturday, March 30th.
Tyler’s book can be found online at Amazon and Barnes and Noble.
