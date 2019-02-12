Woman arrested, man sought after $1100 worth of counterfeit money used at Lowcountry store

ANDREWS, SC (WCSC) - A woman has been arrested and a man is being sought after $1100 worth of counterfeit money was used at a store in the Lowcountry.
The Andrews Police Department arrested Imesha Serelia Ragins, and are looking for Steven Laverne Moore.
According to police, the suspects used 11 counterfeit one hundred dollar bills at a store on 311 E. Main Street.
A report states the suspects were seen on video buying items at the register that received the counterfeit bills, making six transactions.
Ragins was arrested in the Williamsburg County area and is currently in the custody of the Georgetown County Detention Center.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.