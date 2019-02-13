Charleston Co. waives property tax late penalties for federal workers impacted by shutdown

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The day after the Federal Government shutdown ended, the Charleston County council announced that they would consider waiving penalties for federal workers who missed the deadline to pay property taxes.
Monday night, the county approved the measure.
Property taxes for Charleston County were due on Jan. 15 which was 25 days into the shutdown.
After Jan. 16, the late penalty was three percent when Charleston County treasurer Mary Tinkler made an initial request for fees to be waived. Among those who felt a significant impact were Coast Guard families.
Ashley-Anne Woods’ husband is in the Coast Guard. She says the immediate help from the community was overwhelming and this push from local leaders is to be expected.
“They understand through the hurricanes and things like that, what the Coast Gaurd provides and what a vital service it is. I’m not really surprised that Charleston is trying really hard to help out,” she said.
