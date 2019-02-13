Coroner: Pedestrian hit by car on Maybank Hwy in January dies from injuries

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A man who was hit by a car in late January on Maybank Highway has died from his injuries, according to Charleston County deputy coroner Kelly Kraus.
David Massie, 36, of Sullivan’s Island, died Tuesday at MUSC after he was hit on Jan. 29.
Law enforcement records show that Massie was walking home from the Pour House on James Island when he crossed Maybank Highway and was hit by a driver who said he didn’t have enough time to stop.
Charleston County Council member Jenny Honeycutt said since Massie’s accident, she’s been working with Charleston Moves, state, local, and city leaders in an effort to get everyone on the same page to address the issues on this area of James Island.
There is a Maybank workshop on Feb. 19. Honeycutt said that is the first step in trying to bring about change.
