Famous ghost hunters leading hunt for the paranormal in Charleston

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Tickets are available to join in on a paranormal hunt in Charleston which will be led by some famous ghost hunters.
The Old Exchange and Provost on 122 East Bay Street will serve as the location for the search. The event is on Saturday, Feb. 16 and runs from 5:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
The participants include Carole Cleveland from “Haunt ME,” a paranormal web series, Chad Lindberg from the TV series “Ghost Stalkers,” and Grant Wilson from “Ghost Hunters” on the SyFy network.
Ticket prices start at $185 for general admission which includes meet and greet with the celebrities, a lecture/Q&A session, and a ghost hut with each celebrity guest at a different location within the Old Exchange and Provost.
The $250 VIP tickets are currently sold out.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.