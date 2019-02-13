FBI most wanted fugitive seen in Mt Pleasant killed by police in North Carolina

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCSC) - An FBI most wanted fugitive who was last seen in Mount Pleasant is dead.
The FBI said Greg Carlson is believed to have been killed by police in North Carolina.
Carlson was wanted for several sexual assaults in California while he was armed with a gun.
It was believed he came to Mt. Pleasant last May.
According to a report by the Associated Press, the FBI’s North Carolina office said agents moved in on a motel in the Raleigh suburb of Apex on Wednesday looking for Carlson.
“The FBI says the raid led to the shooting death of an armed suspect who will be positively identified by state medical examiners,” the report stated.
