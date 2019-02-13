Former Gov. Nikki Haley coming back to nonprofit she founded in 2011

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Former South Carolina Governor and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley is returning to a nonprofit she once founded.
Haley will chair the Original Six foundation board, which serves rural students in South Carolina.
“South Carolina’s children are our state’s future leaders," Haley said in a statement. “That’s why it’s so important that every single child feels they have the support system and resources they need to succeed. Regardless of where they are born, we want these kids to know all of us are here to lift them up and help them achieve greatness.”
The foundation provides after school homework help to students in fourth through eighth grads in Bamberg County at Richard Carroll Elementary School, in Clarendon County at Manning Junior High School, and in Union County at Jonesville Elementary and Middle School. Each program operates with two certified teachers and serves students Monday through Thursday.
The foundation also says it’s piloting a kindergarten through third grade literacy initiative in Barnwell County.
Haley will continue to be based in New York.
