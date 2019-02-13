Fugitive wanted for Lowcountry home invasion returns to SC following capture in Tennessee

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Authorities say a fugitive wanted for a Lowcountry home invasion has returned to South Carolina following his capture in Tennessee.
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says 20-year-old Nathaniel Isaiah Roberts is facing four counts of attempted murder, and one count each of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, discharging a weapon into a dwelling, first-degree burglary and criminal conspiracy.
"This individual is facing attempted murder charges in a home invasion that happened last month,” Sheriff Lerony Ravenell said. “He managed to leave the state but was taken into custody in Weakley County, Tennessee by sheriff’s deputies there acting on our information.”
Roberts was seen on Feb. 5 about a mile south of Dresden, a town in the northwestern corner of Tennessee.
OCSO officials said authorities in Tennessee pursued Roberts through a wooded area until he was captured about two miles from where he was originally spotted.
Roberts was out on bond for an assault that occurred earlier in January. His bond was deferred to circuit court.
He was the last suspect being sought in a Jan. 29 home invasion in which a 15-year-old was shot in the hip after several armed subjects broke into a Neeses home.
“Two adults and two youths were inside the home at the time of the incident, including the victim and also an eight-year-old child,” OCSO officials said.
Deputies have already arrested 19-year-old Colten Williams, 17-year-old David Williams and 25-year-old Justin Williams.
They have each been charged with four counts attempted murder, first-degree burglary, criminal conspiracy, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and firing into a dwelling.
Bond was denied on Colten and Davis Williams. Bond was set on Justin Williams at $160,000 cash or surety.
