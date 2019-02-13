Gamecocks’ Hinson giving up basketball to focus on football

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina guard Evan Hinson is giving up his spot on the basketball team to concentrate on football.
Gamecocks basketball coach Frank Martin announced Hinson’s decision to stop playing two sports Wednesday.
The 6-foot-4 junior is a tight end in football.
Hinson, from Deltona, Florida, was part of the South Carolina basketball squad that reached the Final Four in 2017. He has played in 46 career basketball games, including 15 this season where he averaged about 10 minutes a contest off the bench.
“I want to thank both Coach Martin and Coach Muschamp for supporting me and giving me the opportunity to play basketball and football here at Carolina,” Hinson said. “I couldn’t be more grateful for the basketball experiences I’ve had here, and that is thanks to the staff and my teammates who accepted and helped me from day one.”
“The commitment that Evan has made to compete year-round for three consecutive years is incredible,” Martin said. “I fully support Evan’s decision to focus on football and I speak for our entire program when I say thank you to him. We’re excited to support him as he takes on the opportunity to go earn playing time as a tight end on the football team with Coach Muschamp.”
Hinson has one career reception in football. He believes focusing on football, where he'll be a redshirt junior this season, will give him a better shot at playing time this fall.
