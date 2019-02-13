Georgetown Co. man is charged after admitting false story of panther attack

HEMINGWAY, SC (WCSC) - Georgetown County deputies say they have charged a Hemingway man who falsely reported to being dragged in a ditch and attacked by a "large black cat.”
Rickey Wesley Lynch, 33, charged with one count each of breach of peace and filing a false report.
After investigating the incident, deputies learned that Lynch’s report of being attacked by the cat was false.
The 33-year-old man said the attack happened while he was walking in his neighborhood Monday night. That report prompted deputies to search the area for hours looking for the cat.
The victim told deputies that a “large black cat” dragged him into a ditch as he was walking along Dennis Drive toward Willard Loop. The victim said he saw a cub cross the road just before he felt something grab his pants leg and drag him to the ground. According to the victim, the animal ripped his shirt sleeve off before walking away and making a “crying noise.”
“He said the animal was a black colored oversized cat-like animal approximately waist high with a tail that dragged the ground,” GCSO officials said.
Georgetown County Sheriff’s spokesperson Brenda Brantley said the man admitted the story was false and was being interviewed at the sheriff’s office.
