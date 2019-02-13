Goose Creek man arrested for 10 child pornography charges, SC Attorney General office says.

Joshua Shane Burnette ( Source: Al Cannon Detention Center)
By Ashley Briggs | February 13, 2019 at 12:55 PM EST - Updated February 13 at 12:55 PM

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A Goose Creek man is arrested for 10 charges connected to sexual exploitation of a minor, the South Carolina Attorney General office says.

Joshua Shane Burnette, 33, is charged with three counts of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor and seven counts of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor, the state’s attorney general office announced on Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators say Burnette distributed and possessed files of child pornography and was arrested on February 11.

Each charge is a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.

