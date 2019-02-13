Jail inmate claims murder suspect getting special treatment; Investigation underway

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office has launched an internal investigation to determine if a woman accused of killing her own father is receiving special treatment inside the jail.
The inmate, Brittany Simpson is accused of fatally shooting Robert Simpson at their home in the I’on community in Mount Pleasant in May, 2017.
Police say Simpson threw the gun used in the crime in the marsh behind the house.
Sheriff’s Office spokesman Capt. Roger Antonio said internal investigation at the jail was launched after another inmate sent a letter to Live 5 News claiming Simpson has been receiving “very special attention that no other inmates receive.” The inmate claims that treatment includes new mattresses, special shoes not allowed for other inmates, special ear plugs for the shower, special socks and a “personal laptop to be viewed any and every night Simpson wants.”
The inmate claims Simpson uses other people’s phone accounts to call her mother for conversations she doesn’t want recorded under her name.
We are not identifying the inmate who wrote the letter.
Simpson’s attorney, David Aylor, said she has permission to use the laptop to review evidence involved in her case.
A sheriff’s office spokesman said the agency takes all complaints like the one from the inmate seriously and they are looking into the matter.
Simpson, 32, faces charges of murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, according to jail records.
Police responded to the family’s home at 6:03 a.m. on May 9, 2017, after a family member reported waking up and hearing a gunshot. Police say she shot her father at their home on Saturday Road.
Aylor says no trial date has been set for Simpson.
